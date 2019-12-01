Nollywood actress, Iyabo Bukky Osadare, is dead.Iyabo reportedly died after battling breast cancer.Her death was confirmed by actress, Ronke Oshodioke on Instagram.According to her the deceased had been battling cancer since 2014.In a video she shared on her Instagram page, she thanked Nigerians for their help.She said, “I want to thank everyone who stood by Iyabo, may her soul RIP.”