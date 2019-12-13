Outspoken American-based Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha has gone under the knife for an unnamed ailment.The 39-year-old shared pictures of herself early Friday on Instagram recuperating on a hospital bed.“For the rod of the wicked shall not rest upon the lot of the righteous; lest the righteous put forth their hands unto iniquity. Thank you for all your prayers. My surgery went well and I’m recuperating well. Health is indeed wealth.“I have never doubted the power of collective prayers. Thank You my dearest Kimberly @mskimberlyla for all your help and love. God bless you immensely,” she said.Onuoha joined the Nigeria movie industry in 1990 at the age of 10 years.She came to fame in 1992 after acting the movie titled “Living in Bondage” .she was nominated for best supporting actress at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.