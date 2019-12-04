Yul Edochie, Nollywood’s actor-cum-politician, says people would voluntarily buy a casket worth N10 million for his burial but no one celebrated his recent survival in a car crash.





In June, the 37-year-old movie star had recounted how he was involved in a ghastly car accident while en route to the southeastern part of the country.





Few months later, Edochie, a son to Nollywood’s Pete Edochie, took to his Twitter handle to charge Nigerians to change the way they “reason as a people”.







“I survived a terrible accident and nobody came to celebrate my life. If I had died, many asoebi groups would turn up to celebrate. Fake love everywhere, someone will even choose to buy a 10 million naira casket to bury me. We must change the way we reason as a people,” he wrote on Monday.

I survived a terrible accident & nobody came to celebrate my life.

If I had died many asoebi groups would turn up to celebrate my life, fake love everywhere, someone will even choose to buy a 10million naira casket to bury me.

We must change the way we reason as a people. — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) December 3, 2019

The actor’s recent statement comes after he had previously decried the culture of spending so much money on burials, describing the practice as a total waste since the monies could have been used to celebrate the victims when they were alive.





“I don’t understand the concept of spending so much money on burials. A person’s life should be celebrated when he or she is alive, not in death. Someone once asked me for a loan of some millions to use & bury his father. I was speechless,” he had explained.





Following the car crash, Edochie had announced that he has “become a new man in Christ” on account of what he described as a “second chance” to be born again.