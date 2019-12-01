



Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, says he is confidence that it would be impossible for anybody to use religion to divide Nigeria.





The minister expressed the confidence at the Anglican Diocese of Lagos 2019 centenary cultural day and award ceremony on Saturday.





The centenary celebration had the theme: ”Stronger, Deeper and Higher”.





According to Mohammed, performances at the event by different ethnic groups in the diocese are indications that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.





“What I have seen here today has again confirmed my belief in the indivisibility of this country,” he said.





”These performances have shown us how much we are united, as opposed to how much we are divided.





“I want to thank the diocese for making me to appreciate the fact the church is playing a very big role in uniting the nation.





“It is impossible for anybody under the aegis of religion to divide this country.”





He said that the celebration showed how Nigerians loved one another.





During the event, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of Lagos governor, said the church should be committed to sound teachings of the word of God and strictly adhere to God’s commandments.





She said that 100 years in the life of any organisation was not a small feat but called for celebration.





According to her, the diocese has been serving as a veritable platform to impact lives through sound teachings of God’s word and contributing to the growth and development of Lagos and Nigeria in general.





Sanwo-Olu commended the church for using the centenary celebration to conceive an initiative to address housing deficit in Lagos through the planned centenary city project on the Lekki-Ibeju-Epe axis.



