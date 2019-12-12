



The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring availability of petroleum products during this Yuletide season.





Its Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari, gave the assurance at the foundation laying ceremony of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) Tower on Thursday in Lagos State.





Kyari was represented by the Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Mr Bala Wunti.





“Efforts are being made by the NNPC to ensure there is not going to be scarcity this time.

“We have sufficient supply, and every stakeholder, particularly, NUPENG is with us in ensuring that this products are distributed to reach the nooks and crannies of this country.





“We will not see any scarcity; we will make sure we enjoy our Christmas and New Year without any hindrance caused by lack of supply of petroleum products, ” Kyari said.





He said that NNPC under his leadership would deploy all legitimate means to support NUPENG in actualising its aspiration about the tower.





He added that the corporation would continue to collaborate with NUPENG in ensuring that petroleum products were available for Nigerians.





“Today’s event marks a bold step toward actualisation of a dream by building an eight-floor edifice that will house NUPENG.





“It will surely provide a 21st century quality edifice that is required to make us proud,” he said.