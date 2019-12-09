



Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has dismissed claims that Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe was sponsoring his group.





Speaking during a live broadcast on Radio Biafra, Kanu, complained that the IPOB is not getting any support from southeast leaders.





He, however, expressed love for senator Abaribe for always speaking the truth, despite not supporting the movement financially.





Kanu recalled that the South East lawmaker stood by him in his moment of despair.

He stated that IPOB can never attack Abaribe like former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.





Kanu said: “I remain eternally grateful to my sureties for standing by me all through my travails, trials, and tribulations,” Kanu had said in April 2019.





“Have you seen anybody touch Abaribe?





“Touch him and you will see. Abaribe has not given IPOB one dime but the man speaks the truth, that is why I love Abaribe.”