Miss Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas, was on Saturday (December 14) crowned Miss World Africa at the Miss World 2019 finals in in London, the United Kingdom. This was the 69th edition of the annual event.
The 21-year-old Nyekachi is a Public Health student from southern Nigeria. She replaces the 2018 winner of the continental crown, Miss Uganda 2018, Quiin Abenakyo.
Miss World 2019 was won by Jamaican Toni-Ann Singh. Miss France and India were first and second runners-up respectively.
The world’s oldest running international beauty pageant, Miss World brings together beauty queens from all over the world. Beside the main winner, continental queens are announced at the end of the contest.
The victory of Miss Jamaica comes less than a week after South African Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019 in Atlanta, USA. Many Africans on social media are celebrating the Jamaican glory as one that equally belongs to Africa.
Nyekachi’s bio on the Miss World page
|Nyekachi Douglas
The most important thing in Nyekachi’s life is her family and friends who continue to support her with their love and advice. Nyekachi’s personal motto is ‘A little less hate and a lot more love’.
Some social media reactions below
Say hello to the beautiful Miss World Africa!!✨❤️ #MissWorld2019 pic.twitter.com/FDL7aQUKgl— Proud of my Nyeka baby 💗✨🥺 (@nkemokoli_) December 14, 2019
I’m so so proud of Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas @nyeka_d who made it to the top 5 in the Miss World Beauty Pageant in London today 🙏— Dr. Kelechi Anyikude (@KelechiAFC) December 14, 2019
She also won MISS WORLD AFRICA amongst other awards. Madddd o. I’m happy I came to support her 🙏#missworld2019 #missnigeria #nyekachidouglas pic.twitter.com/gVFLQbXHuI
Miss Nigeria world giving support to Miss Jamaica.. Miss Nigeria from the Miss Universe pageant gave the same support when Miss South Africa won.— Sabinus !!! (@Klassiquuee) December 14, 2019
Nigerians just love to see fellow Africans/Diasporans win... Its all love here 💓💓💓💓
We all need someone like this #MissWorld2019 pic.twitter.com/MMemDciwoU
Credits: Reuters/Twitter
