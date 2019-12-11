Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to Aisha Buhari’s recent attack on Garba Shehu, her husband’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity and Mamman Daura, her hubby’s closest ally.
In a statement released today December 11th, Aisha Buharialleged that Garba Shehu has shifted his loyalty from the President to otherswho have no stake in the compact that the President signed with Nigerians onMay 29, 2015, and 2019.
Some Nigerians on Twitter are not taking sides with Aisha Buhari on this matter, mostly because she is in support of the Social Media Regulation bill. See their reactions below.
