Nigerians on Twitter are dragging the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for celebrating a young Nigerian man who hawks water while adorning a corporate look.
The antigraft agency on Monday December 16th, posted photos of 24-year-old Michael Iloduba, a ''coporate'' water seller on Twitter. The agency stated that Micheal was being celebrated for not allowing the limitations around him deter him from making a difference.
Nigerians on Twitter are however saying there is nothing to celebrate as Michael is only ''rebrandishing poverty.'' They accused the agency of celebrating poverty.
See their reactions below
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.