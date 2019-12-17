 Nigerians drag EFCC for celebrating Nigerian youth who dresses in corporate attire to sell water | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Nigerians drags EFCC for celebrating Nigerian youth who dresses in corporate attire to sell water


Nigerians on Twitter are dragging the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for celebrating a young Nigerian man who hawks water while adorning a corporate look.


Nigerians drags EFCC for celebrating Nigerian youth who dresses in corporate attire to sell water

The antigraft agency on Monday December 16th, posted photos of 24-year-old Michael Iloduba, a ''coporate'' water seller on Twitter. The agency stated that Micheal was being celebrated for not allowing the limitations around him deter him from making a difference.


Nigerians on Twitter are however saying there is nothing to celebrate as Michael is only ''rebrandishing poverty.'' They accused the agency of celebrating poverty.

See their reactions below

Nigerians drags EFCC for celebrating Nigerian youth who dresses in corporate attire to sell water





