







Nigerians on Twitter are dragging the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for celebrating a young Nigerian man who hawks water while adorning a corporate look.









The antigraft agency on Monday December 16th, posted photos of 24-year-old Michael Iloduba, a ''coporate'' water seller on Twitter. The agency stated that Micheal was being celebrated for not allowing the limitations around him deter him from making a difference.





Nigerians on Twitter are however saying there is nothing to celebrate as Michael is only ''rebrandishing poverty.'' They accused the agency of celebrating poverty.





See their reactions below







