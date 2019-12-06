



Nigerians have taken to social media to condemn the violent re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore on Friday by the operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, less than 24 hours after he was released.





The officials of DSS reportedly stormed the courtroom, causing pandemonium at the court and physically assaulting Mr Sowore, forcing the judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu to take cover in the courtroom.





Ojukwu had earlier ordered the SSS to release Sowore within 24 hours and also pay him N100,000 for improper legal conduct. The SSS then released Mr Sowore only for him and his co-defendant to be violently re-arrested.





Reacting to the incident, many Nigerians took to their social media platforms to lambast the Vice President of Nigeria, who is a Professor of Law and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria for allowing such abuse of the judicial process.









Activist and Social Commentator on Nigerian and international affairs, Kayode Ogundamisi in a lengthy message written to President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo said the DSS act is an embarrassment to those who support the government but ultimately a display of misuse of power and lawlessness.





He said, “Dear President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo. Invading the court premises to re-arrest Sowore will go down as one of the low points of this government, it is an embarrassment to those of us who support the government but ultimately a display of misuse of power and lawlessness, to the few sane people in government, it is your duty to protest from within. It’s either you have 5th columnist within the government or the government itself care less about the rule of law. #FreeSowore and others now.”





@BhadmusAkeem said “Yele Sowore rearrested by The DSS. Muhammadu Buhari & Yemi Osinbajo rode on the Anti Corruption & Regard for Rule of Law platform to campaign & win 2015 election. I never knew a day like this will come! 2023 is not that far sha! I hope Nigerians will come together & act right”





@SamuelOgundipe said “When SSS attempted to break into the National Assembly, Acting President Osinbajo fired its director-general within a few hours. Today, SSS actually broke into a federal courtroom with guns, traumatising judges and citizens. Sowore’s case has finally boxed President Buhari in.”





@MONSIEURBLAC said, “If the Lagos NBA has any balls, they ought to rescind Osinbajo’s invitation to the Lagos NBA Dinner.”





@badniggafela said “Just a reminder. Vice President Osinbajo is a Senior Pastor and he’s also a SAN.”





@tonymourinho said “With the way Buhari and Osinbajo are running this country, Just look at the Sowore incident today, you will know it’s just a matter of time. I fear if we will get to 2023 as Nigeria. #ThingsFallApart Falana”





@UnclePamilerin said “Academics Osinbajo can do Alots bro…. Mr Buhari doesn’t need to give Academics Osinbajo the permission to intervene in the DSS vs Osinbajo brouhaha. This is absolutely shitty”





@smartemuobor said “If i were Osinbajo i will resign, especially when my constituent which I am supposed to be a Professor of is being desecrated by my superior daily. According to





@Mazigburugburu1 “If you think that there is still a country, your mumu is anointed.”#Osinbajo #Sowore”





@prayziz Lol Keyamo, Sagay and Osinbajo are clowns sha. I hope people never forget the roles they played in legitimizing this nonsense.





@Alvinuzor The lowest of the tyrant Buhari is not with the Vice President, Osinbajo issue but The DSS official holding Sowore down in Court after interrupting court proceedings

#ThingsFallApart indeed, the center cannot longer hold. No Democracy , no Rule of law and the Judiciary is messy.





@MrOdanz If Osinbajo dares say anything about DSS that he is not authorized to say, he will stop receiving his Monthly salary/allowance. Are Nigerians ready to pay him his wages?





@FeralJack_ Osibanjo cannot resign, the least he can do right now is stand up to the DSS on how they’ve defiled the court of law.

Condemn their actions! Stand alone.





@MrOdanz What are the extents of Osinbajo’s powers pls? What can he do?

He is not Atiku who was a renowned Politician before being VP. He has no money. He has no powerful family name. He is just Tinubu’s “lieutenant” in Aso Rock. What can he do biko?





@FeralJack_ I actually feel Osibanjo doesn’t know the extent of his powers or he does but someone somewhere is telling him to behave because of the grand plan





@TheAaronAlasa i wonder if osinbajo can come back to unilag and teach constitutional law 🤡

@Morris_Monye NBA is dead! I am hearing that they are even hosting Osinbajo in a few weeks





@OyindaSalaudeen We are really going to allow Falana to be the only one speaking on behalf of the legal profession in Nigeria. NBA is doing what ? 🙃

@JiboyeToluwani Fuck you Osinbajo Fuck you Buhari. We dont give a fuck about yall again. You have disappointed your generation and the coming one. I am a nobody yet and I know you all wont send anyone to arrest me, but one day I would stand out tall and say it to the world that you failed





@OluniyiGates Unpopular opinion: Osinbajo is helpless too and if he resigns, they’ll just replace him with someone worse. From his own personal precedent when he was in control and sacked the DSS DG when the DSS invaded the NASS, you can tell he doesn’t support his principal’s actions.





@UnclePamilerin Biko is Osinbajo the new DSS DG because all this insult, I’m not understanding. Have you forgotten we still have a President, and Osinbajo cannot do anything without the President Approval.

@Solar_unique The way some of you always drop the name of VP Osinbajo anytime issues like this come up explains your ignorance. You people don’t know the limit of the office of the VP in Nigeria? Have you forgotten how he sacked the DG of DSS when he was acting President? Kai.





@Olumuyiwa__ If Osinbajo attends the NBA dinner next week and is not disgraced, then there is something wrong with all of us.





@JajaPhD Even Osinbajo isn’t safe. Does he realise that?





@YoungOtutu “The DSS acting lawlessly because Buhari doesn’t want to interfere” “Sowore supported Buhari against Jonathan. Karma is a bitch”

“Buhari is not aware of Sowore’s case”

“DSS is to be blamed not Buhari”

“Osinbajo is only an assistant”

All of you are mad





@amazon_CJ We didn’t expect him to go and be cowed into a corner. This is a freaking Democracy. If pastor Osinbajo (SAN) feels this govt is against his principles, Resign! Let pipo no ur stand. So far as he’s a part of this tyranny, he isn’t any better dan any of one of them





@Morris_Monye Is Prof. Osinbajo, a learned gentleman not aware of this whole Sowore mess?





@MOAdanu We have prayed for Nigeria, it is time to act before #ThingsFallApart. The re-arrest of Sowore right inside the Court where a Prof of law Yemi Osinbajo is Vice President and Falana is his counsel is incredibly unbelievable. Oh, Nigeria, where is my Nigeria, get well soon.







