The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commended Adedoyin Betiku, a young Nigerian designer, for proposing a new logo for the agency.





Betiku had in a post on his Twitter page some months ago, recommended a new logo for the anti-graft agency, hinting that the one being presently used does not capture the responsiveness of the commission to corruption related issues.





In the proposed redesigned logo, the Twitter user had modified the picture of the eagle contained in the anti-graft agency’s present logo to show its dynamism and vibrancy to issues.





“Dear @officialEFCC. I see the work you have done and to say weldone in my little way here is a proposed redesign to your current logo, the former was just observant, however the new one shows observance, swift action and is Dynamic. I hope you like it,” Betiku had posted in July.

In its response on Friday, the EFCC expressed it’s excitement over the creativity and gesture of the proposed design, commending Betiku for his work.





The anti-graft agency also stated that Betiku’s action was indicative of the creativity of Nigerian youths.





The handlers of the commission’s Twitter account also disclosed that the design has been forwarded to appropriate quarters for evaluation.



It also called on youths in the country to ensure their creativity are deployed positively.





“Wow! Thank you @adedoyinbetiku for this beautiful design. This reinforces our stance that young Nigerians are radically creative and can use that positively too. Sorry for the delayed response. This has been passed upwards for further review,” read the post.