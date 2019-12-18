



A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the death sentence on former military ruler, Pervez Musharraf after he was charged with treason and subverting the constitutionA Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced the former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death.Musharraf, who seized power in a 1999 coup and later ruled as president, is expected to challenge the order.“Pervez Musharraf has been found guilty of Article 6 for violation of the constitution of Pakistan,” Reuters quotes a government law officer Salman Nadeem.Reacting, Fani-Kayode warned all soldiers in Nigeria who participated in a coup to get ready to experience the same fate and consequences soon.The former minister on his Twitter page wrote: “Former Pakistan President & Army Chief Pervez Musharaf convicted of treason & awarded death sentence for suspending constitution and imposing emergency rule in 2007.“Every soldier in Nigeria that ever participated in a coup ought to get ready. One day we SHALL revisit those issues!”