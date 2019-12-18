A Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced the former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death.
Musharraf, who seized power in a 1999 coup and later ruled as president, is expected to challenge the order.
“Pervez Musharraf has been found guilty of Article 6 for violation of the constitution of Pakistan,” Reuters quotes a government law officer Salman Nadeem.
Reacting, Fani-Kayode warned all soldiers in Nigeria who participated in a coup to get ready to experience the same fate and consequences soon.
The former minister on his Twitter page wrote: “Former Pakistan President & Army Chief Pervez Musharaf convicted of treason & awarded death sentence for suspending constitution and imposing emergency rule in 2007.
“Every soldier in Nigeria that ever participated in a coup ought to get ready. One day we SHALL revisit those issues!”
