A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the death sentence on former military ruler, Pervez Musharraf after he was charged with treason and subverting the constitution

A Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced the former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death.

Musharraf, who seized power in a 1999 coup and later ruled as president, is expected to challenge the order.

“Pervez Musharraf has been found guilty of Article 6 for violation of the constitution of Pakistan,” Reuters quotes a government law officer Salman Nadeem.



Reacting, Fani-Kayode warned all soldiers in Nigeria who participated in a coup to get ready to experience the same fate and consequences soon.

The former minister on his Twitter page wrote: “Former Pakistan President & Army Chief Pervez Musharaf convicted of treason & awarded death sentence for suspending constitution and imposing emergency rule in 2007.

“Every soldier in Nigeria that ever participated in a coup ought to get ready. One day we SHALL revisit those issues!”



