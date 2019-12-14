Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Jaywon is bereaved.A distraught Jaywon took to his Instagram page to pen down a tribute to his father who he lost to the cold hands of death.The singer expressed regret that his father didn’t live to see his son Brayden.“Dad, your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever.’” Rest well. Didn’t even get to meet @thekingbrayden”Just like Jaywon, Funke Akindele lost her dad this month.On Monday, December 9, 2019, Akindele-Bello announced the passing away of her father on her Instagram page. She broke the sad news to her over nine million followers, who have also been condoling with her.