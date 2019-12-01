



A Nigerian man has taken to Instagram to narrate his alleged encounter with some police officers who almost arrested him because he used a photo of Tottenham coach, Jose Mourinho as his Whatsapp DP.





According to @chu_chu_sam, the police men who insinuated he might have used the photo of Mourinho to defraud some of his contacts threatened to arrest, torture and take him down to the police station.





@Chu_Chu_Sam who didn't give in to the demands of the police officers said he was freed after being detained for some time.





He wrote "Police man: come out of the car

Me : comes out





Police man: oya give me your phone





Me: oya take my phone





Police man: why do you have Jose Mourinho as your whatsap profile pic





Me: I’m a fan of Mourinho, is there any problem ?





Police man: don’t you know you can use Mourinho’s face to defraud people ?





Me: how on earth will someone even believe that he or she is chatting with Mourinho ? This is one of the biggest football coach in the world.





Police man: you want to tell me that none of your contacts thinks you are Mourinho ?





Me: burst out laugh and I’m like I can borrow you my google to check who Mourinho is!





Police man: you are mad , you are a thief , criminal etc and I’m going to torture you ?





Me : tor gini? Say ? You are going to do what ? Torture me for what exactly ? Are you okay?





Police man: oya go and enter our car I will take you to our station , you will explain your business with Jose Mourinho.





Me: okay nah let’s go to the station





Police man: let’s settle here





Me: there is nothing to settle and I will gladly go to the station with you to find out exactly what i did.

After an hour and few mins of threatening and shouting





Police man : carry your wahala and go





You all will never believe how dumb and stupid most police men are till you actually have an encounter with them."



