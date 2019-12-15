Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman technically knocked America’s Colby Covington out to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight 245 title.





The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ “TKO-ed” the ‘American Chaos’ at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday morning.







He knocked Covington out in 4 minutes 10 seconds of the fifth round to defend his title.

Usman, who defeated Woodley in March at the UFC 235 to become the UFC welterweight champion, got his 15th-fight win streak against Covington.





He has now won 11 UFC appearances.