Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman technically knocked America’s Colby Covington out to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight 245 title.
The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ “TKO-ed” the ‘American Chaos’ at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday morning.
Usman, who defeated Woodley in March at the UFC 235 to become the UFC welterweight champion, got his 15th-fight win streak against Covington.
He has now won 11 UFC appearances.
