Lagos resident, Alex Oluwatobi has narrated how he shared a motorcyle ride with a guy who he didn't know was ''gay.''

According to Oluwatobi, before he knew what was happening, the said gay guy became horny and started rubbing his erect penis against him from behind.


He added that he had to get off the motorcycle popular called okada, and trekked to his destination.

Read his tweets below.

