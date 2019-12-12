



The United States Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old Nigerian for allegedly hacking the US immigration server to give his family and friends permanent US citizenship.





The Nigerian identified as Abaeze Atuche is currently in custody and awaiting deportation.





Atuche hacked the US Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) online server to create passports for over 15 friends after all his family members had already benefited from his hacking skills.





More than 30 people who got their passport from Ahuche will be deported back to Nigeria soon

Abaeze Atuche who travelled to USA in 2015 using fake documents, began hacking at the young age of 24.





It appears he has perfected his skills as his hacking has gone undetected by the US for the past five years.





A source who spoke to newsmen was quoted saying,





“The US government online network is impregnable but this guy proved it otherwise. If he was not arrested I don’t think there was ever going to be an investigation on how his family members got their citizenship,”