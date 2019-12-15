Popular Nigerian doctor on Twitter, Dr Olufunmilayo, has warned against the use of saliva as lubricant during sex. In a twitter thread he posted this afternoon, Dr Olufunmilayo said using saliva predisposes people to getting infected with Genital herpes and other forms of diseases.
Read his thread below:
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.