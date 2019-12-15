 Nigerian doctor warns against the use of saliva as lubricant during love making | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Nigerian doctor warns against the use of saliva as lubricant during love making

3:42 PM 0
A+ A-
Nigerian doctor warns against the use of saliva as lubricant during sex

Popular Nigerian doctor on Twitter, Dr Olufunmilayo, has warned against the use of saliva as lubricant during sex. In a twitter thread he posted this afternoon, Dr Olufunmilayo said using saliva predisposes people to getting infected with Genital herpes and other forms of diseases.


Read his thread below:


Nigerian doctor warns against the use of saliva as lubricant during sexNigerian doctor warns against the use of saliva as lubricant during sexNigerian doctor warns against the use of saliva as lubricant during sexNigerian doctor warns against the use of saliva as lubricant during sexNigerian doctor warns against the use of saliva as lubricant during sexNigerian doctor warns against the use of saliva as lubricant during sex



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top