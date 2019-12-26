



Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator representing Abia south, has warned that Nigeria will be isolated by the international community if the federal government continues to disregard court orders.





The senate minority leader spoke on Tuesday following the release of Omoyele Sowore, pro-democracy activist, and Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA).





In a statement issued by Uchenna Awom, his media adviser, Abaribe described the development as “encouraging”, but he asked the government to free other detainees in compliance with court orders.





According to him, the country risks being isolated by the international community if the administration continues to disobey valid court orders.





“The presidency must seize the momentum and release the rest. FG must not be seen to be selective or acting on impulse. Again the federal government must now respect and adhere to the rule of law at all times,” Abaribe said.





“It is becoming obvious that the country may face certain isolation from the international community if the government continues to disregard valid court orders.





“We must respect all statutory institutions of government and pay greater attention to the principle of separation of power. This is the way to go in a democracy.”





After Sowore and Dasuki regained freedom, Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), asked the government to free Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, in compliance with a subsisting court order.





“We confirm that FG decided to comply with the orders of some municipal and regional courts for the release of Sowore and Dasuki. However, we call for the release of other political detainees in line with valid and subsisting orders of courts,” he said.



