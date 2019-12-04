



The federal government has through the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) acquired devices to detect hazardous liquid at the airports.





Speaking when the liquid explosive detection system was recently launched, Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, said the detectors would improve the security measures at airports, and effectively combat terrorism.





The devices are specifically configured to identify the presence of potentially harmful and explosive liquid gels in sealed containers.





They are being introduced in major international airports across the country.

Sirika said the system which has been tested and inaugurated would also contribute to the nation’s ease of doing business.





He also said it would reduce long queues at the airports across the country especially, for travellers on the international route.





“As we well know the airports are currently undergoing upgrades in phases, which we are being implemented to meet up with international standards and satisfy the cravings of Nigerians,” he said.





“The essence of deploying these new facilities is to ensure maximum security at our airports checks and control and to curb long waits clearance on liquid gels, medications and much more.”





The minister also said the government has trained security staff on how to manage the gadgets at each airport.





Also speaking, Emmanuel Egboh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Advonics Services Nigeria Limited, the company involved in the acquisition process, said the detectors identify liquid concealed explosives through millimetre-wave technology.





He said such technology is the first of its kind in Africa, and that he was proud there is something “the whole of Africa can actually trail behind the country for”.



