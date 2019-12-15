



Former President of the Senate, Dr. David Mark, has urged Nigerians to use this period of the yuletide to pray for the peace and unity of the nation in order to overcome the myriads of socio-economic and political problems confronting the country.





Senator Mark believed that with prayers, commitment and honesty of purpose, Nigeria could surmount the challenges, even as he submitted that the problems were useful lessons for greater future if Nigerians learnt from them.





Mark made this call in Abuja on Sunday, while addressing Nigerian pilgrims to Jerusalem, before their departure to the Holy land.





Senator Mark told them to put Nigeria first, saying “the nation needs divine intervention to conquer her problems”.





The former Senate President, however, reminded those in authorities to ensure justice and fairness in all their dealings, “because justice and equity promotes peace and unity”.





He counseled the Pilgrims to be good Ambassadors of Nigeria in the Holy land by obeying the laws of the host nation.





Senator Mark reminded the Pilgrims that, going to Jerusalem was primarily a religious obligation and not an opportunity to engage in commerce or buying and selling.





He warned against absconding from the Holy land, saying, the consequences of such action would be unimaginable.





Earlier in his homily, Chaplain of St. Mulumba Catholic Chaplaincy, Abuja, Rev. Fr. Innocent Jooji, told the Pilgrims to be guided by rules of pilgrimage, reiterating that, “it is purely a religious experience to strengthen our faith in God”.





Jooji advised them to take experience seriously so that they would be the needed change agents that would facilitate positive development in Nigeria.