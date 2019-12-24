



Ogbonnaya Onu, minister of science and technology, says Nigeria has the capacity to produce industrial machine spare parts including those of aircraft.





Onu spoke on Monday during the inauguration of some projects at Projects Development Agency (PRODA), in Enugu.





The minister said it was gratifying that the institute has come alive to contribute to the diversification effort of the federal government.





He expressed happiness with the induction furnace project of the institute “which has the capacity to produce industrial machine and aircraft spare parts” .





He said with the two furnaces, the institute could produce non-ferrous materials including aluminum and stainless steel.





“I have seen the progress so far made in this institute but we want them to do more. We want PRODA to be a centre of excellence,” he said.





He also challenged the institute to continue its research on the production of lithium batteries with a view to commercialising the findings.





On the pencil production project of the institute, the minister said he was satisfied that production has finally started.





“We have all seen pencils produced by PRODA and this effort is quite commendable,” he said.





He challenged PRODA to research into the production of all forms of pencils, including beautification pencils.





He said government was not interested in the institute producing pencils in commercial quantities but for them to transfer their research findings to Nigerians.





“We want them to start influencing the economy of the state. The federal government is interested in creating jobs by producing business men and women, “he said.





“So, people should be able to come to PRODA to acquire this technology for their investments. ”





He tasked the institute to research into the usage of coal by taking advantage of the huge coal deposits in the state.