



The Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), on Tuesday, announced that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will by12:00am Wednesday, open its portal for fresh recruitment.





The process which will see 3,200 officers and men fill existing vacancies is expected to last for the next three weeks.





Ali, represented by the acting Deputy Comptroller General (DCG), Human Resources Development, Sanusi Umar, while speaking at a briefing at the NCS headquarters in Abuja, said the recruitment exercise got the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and is in compliance with the requirements of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).





“We are actively engaged with the Commission to ensure that the process will earn a certificate of compliance on merit,” he noted.









A web portal for applications has been created as a sub-domain of the NCS website.





The NCS boss urged interested Nigerians to visit www.vacancy.customs.gov.ng to apply.





Candidates are expected to fill necessary details once the portal becomes function by midnight.





“We are determined to conduct an exercise that is credible, fair and transparent. We will deploy all machineries within our powers to ensure that the integrity of the exercise is not compromised.”