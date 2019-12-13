



Nigeria women’s team has dropped three places in the latest FIFA Women’s ranking released on Friday.





Ghana also slipped 10 places down.





This was mainly because both West African powerhouses failed to go past the third round of the 2020 CAF Olympic Games qualifiers.





The Super Falcons and Black Queens now occupy the 39th and 60th positions respectively.

Cameroon also surprisingly dropped three spots to 49th position, despite beating Cote d’Ivoire 2-1, to reach the final qualifying stage for the Olympic Games.





Globally, Brazil earned their return to the top 10 after a thumping 6-0 victory over Mexico, while world champions the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, France and Sweden end 2019 in the top five places of the world rankings.



