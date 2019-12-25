Ayodeji Balogun, award-winning singer better known as Wizkid, says he is getting married next year.





The talented singer took to his social media page to disclose this to his fans alongside several other tweets promoting his ‘Starboyfest’, billed to hold on December 26th.





“Next year! I’m getting married,” he wrote on Twitter.

Next year! I’m getting married! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 24, 2019



The tweet has since generated several discussions on social media, with fans in the dark over who he is likely to settle down with.





WIZKID TALKS LAST ALBUM





The award-winning singer also said he will drop his last album titled ‘Wizkid’ after he has put out his eagerly-anticipated album, ‘Made In Lagos.’

After Made in Lagos! I’m giving y’all one last album as Wizkid . — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 24, 2019

Wizkid has been in the news for sometimes now over his relationship with Tiwa Savage, Nigerian Afropop star.





Both singers left tongues wagging on Monday at ‘Everything Tiwa Savage,’ a concert organised by Flytimes, at the Eko Hotels, Lagos, with yet another romantic display.





In October, the pair also set social media abuzz when they both shared a kiss on stage at Wizkid’s ‘Star Boy Fest‘ in France.





The music superstar already has three kids from three different women. In 2011, Sola Ogudugu, his first babymama, gave birth to Boluwatife.





This was followed by Ayodeji, his second son in 2016, from Diallo Binta.





Wizkid had earlier denied the pregnancy, but Binta insisted he was Ayodeji’s father, embarking on a paternity test to buttress her point.





In 2017, Jada Pollock, Wizkid’s manager gave birth to Zion, his third son.