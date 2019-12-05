



President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has mocked Senator Dino Melaye over his loss at the Senate.





Smart Adeyemi the newly elected senator representing Kogi West was sworn in on Wednesday.





Melaye, who ran under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was defeated by Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC.





Onochie, took to her Twitter page, advising Adeyemi on how to be a Nigerian Senator.









Onochie wrote: “Congrats to the newest Senator in town





“How To Serve The People Of Kogi West: Never abuse anyone, especially those who are older than you, eg, Pres Buhari.





“Never use God’s name in vain. E.g, God said Buhari will lose on 2019.





“Never jump out of a moving car.”