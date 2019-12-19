On Wednesday, 18th of December, 2019, an ensemble of some of Nigeria’s biggest entertainers, thronged Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotel to witness Zlatan Ibile’s concert tagged Zlatan Live In Concert.





The show featured some of Nigeria’s A-list entertainers including Naira Marley, Peruzzi, CDQ, Mayorkun, Jaywon, Broda Shaggi, and Styplus.





One of the downsides of the show was that it started late. Fans of the Zanku crooner had filled up the Balmoral Convention Centre expecting the rapper to show up. Sadly, the entertainer didn’t mount the stage till about 1.24 am on Thursday morning.





Another blind-spot of the much publicized concert was the poor sound system. When Zlatan initially mounted the stage, the loudness of his lead microphone affected his performance. The audience could barely hear him as the sound system disrupted his performance.

Zlatan performed songs like Adura Agba, Omo Olope and Wake Up.





The high point of the show was when Naira Marley, Peruzzi, Mayorkun and Stylplus mounted the stage. The performances were electrifying as the fans asked for more.





Amazingly, the show ended at about 4.45 am on Thursday morning. Though the concert was greeted with a lot of blind-spots, however Zlatan still managed to enliven his fans.