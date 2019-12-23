



The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) says the N40 billion approved for the renovation of the National Assembly Complex in 2013 was not released.





Anthony Odigie, director, public buildings at FCDA, disclosed this to TheCable on Monday but did not go into details.





The national assembly has been in the news as a result of the N37 billion approved for renovation of the parliamentary building.





Many Nigerians had described the amount as outrageous, saying the funds could be used in critical sectors.

While defending the N37 billion budget, Senate President Ahmad Lawan had said President Muhammadu Buhari approved the money for the renovation which he said has never been done since the structure was built.





Lawan had said: “We met the president and (it was) related the condition of the complex. The president responded and said he was going to renovate the complex.





“N37 billion was sourced and was given. It was put under the FCT, not national Assembly. All we required is to have the complex renovated.





“When we are through with phase 1, we will go to phase 2. It is not under the control of the National Assembly. The complex is a national asset and is for the FCDA to take care.”





Critics of the government had asked if there was any need for major renovation after the government of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan approved N40 billion six years ago.





The FCTA said this on Thursday amid the reactions trailing another N37 approved for the renovation of the complex.





But Odigi said no money has ever been released for such major renovation of the legislative complex.





“We have not seen anything. I cant give you details of what I have not seen. Until this things are transmitted to us, that is when we can make comments,” he said.





He also added that the agency is yet to be officially informed about the latest approval for renovation.





“I read it in the newspapers just like you did. We have not received any official communication about the renovation not to talk of money. The project has not been awarded.”