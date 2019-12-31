/ / My declaration stands, Rivers state is a Christian State – Gov. Wike





Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has stated that no level of intimidation or negative propaganda will make him change the declaration that Rivers is a Christian State.





He said that God in his infinite mercy has continued to show compassion to the state, despite the machinations of the wicked.





Wike, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke spoke at the Special Annual Thanksgiving Service by the Apara Committee of Friends at the St Silas Anglican Church, Eneka.





He said: “Let me say that the governor will not change his decision no matter the level of intimidation, criticism about his declaration that Rivers State is a Christian state.

“The reason is very simple. As a son and governor of Rivers State, he has the right and the authority to declare that the governor has seen God’s goodness, mercy and compassion. So, there are no alternatives to the declaration.





“That is why he will continue to worship God and declare Rivers, a Christian state.”





He assured that his administration would continue to invest in the security of lives and property.





“You will agree with me that the level of insecurity has reduced to the minimum level, even in this festive period.The God Almighty has given us peace and we will continue to live in peace,” he said.





He appealed to those in areas where the administration was constructing three Flyover to bear with the Administration as the hardship would be over in 16 months.





He said: “I want to appeal to us that whatever inconveniences that we are suffering is for a temporal moment. In the next 16 months, all the inconveniences you are passing through will be a thing of the past.”





In a sermon, Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board, Venerable Fyneface Akah said the Christmas Season was a time for Thanksgiving to God for his blessings.