



Muslims outnumbered Christians during Christmas service at Christ Evangelical and Life Intercessory Ministry, Sabon Tasha-Kaduna, according to Yohanna Buru, general overseer of the church.





In an interview with reporters, Buru expressed gratitude to God for the turn out of Muslims at the church’s Christmas service.





The cleric said the number of Muslims coming to attend Christmas service has been rising year-by-year as a result of better understanding and religious tolerance.





He said it was unbelievable to have such a large number of Muslims youth, top Islamic scholars, traditional title holders and various association of peace promoting organisation from 19 northern states during the service.





Buru said the large number of non-Christians in the church is a clear fact that Nigerians can really be their brothers keepers.





In his sermon, he spoke on the importance of promoting peaceful coexistence amongst different faithful, highlighting its importance to strengthening better understanding.





“We must remember that we are from one family, because Adam was our original Biological father,” he said.





“We all have our holy scriptures: Bible and Qur’an. We also believe in paradise and hell fire. Therefore, we must be our brothers keepers, to live in peace and harmony.





“We are using the Christmas season to unite Muslims and Christians and to promote better understanding among different faith-based organisations.





“I’m pleading with Muslims and Christians across the globe to use the season in promoting peace and unity and to forgive one another, so as to live in peace like the rest of the world.





“Annually, hundreds of Muslims usually come from northern Nigeria to join us in Christmas celebration,and we are happy that large number of Muslims from various places has again come and join us in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.





“This year, Muslims who attended the Christmas morning service tripled the number of Christians in the church.”





Responding on behalf of the Muslim delegates from Katsina, Murtala Marafa, said: “We are really happy to be in your midst today because we came with other Muslims from Kano, Sokoto and Zamfara to join in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ





“Muslims all over the world believed in Jesus Christ. We have donated our offering like any other Christian to promote peace and unity. It’s a season of peace and unity, so we are here to spread the message of peace and unity in the country.





“We as Muslims want peace and unity. We must join hands toward making Nigeria a better place. Nigeria is a great country, let’s join hands in praying for peace and unity in the country.”





Below are pictures from the service:



