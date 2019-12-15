“The First Temptation of Christ” by Brazilian comedy group Porta dos Fundos began streaming on December 3, drawing criticism from conservative politicians, Evangelicals and Catholics.
The Christmas satire on Netflix depicting Jesus in a gay relationship has sparked a backlash in Brazil, where hundreds of thousands signed a petition calling for the film to be axed.
The teaser for the 46-minute movie says Jesus, who is turning 30, brings a “surprise guest” to meet his family.
More than 760,000 people had signed a Change.org petition by Tuesday afternoon calling for the film to be pulled for “seriously offending Christians.”
“We support freedom of expression, but is it worth attacking the belief of 86 percent of the population,” tweeted Eduardo Bolsonaro, the eldest son of Brazil’s president and a member of Congress.
Brazil remains the world’s biggest Catholic country, although its flock has shrunk while Evangelical churches grow.
Around 64 percent of the population identified as Catholics, according to the 2010 census.
Henrique Soares da Costa, a bishop in the northeastern state of Pernambuco, said on Facebook that he had cancelled his Netflix subscription over the film, describing it as “blasphemous, vulgar and disrespectful.”
Netflix Brazil would not comment on the outcry when contacted by AFP.
Reno Omokri has also kicked against showing the movie about a ''gay Jesus.'' In a post shared on his IG page this afternoon, appealed to Netflix not to take the tolerance of Christians for granted. He wondered if the platform can venture doing such about the Quaran.
He also shaded comedian, Etinosa, who recently used the bible as an ashtray in one of her videos. Read what he wrote below
The other day, a misguided woman used Scripture as an ashtray. Now, @Netflix announces a film about a gay Jesus. Would they do that to the Quran? Do NOT take advantage of Christian’s tolerance. We choose non-violence. Not that we can’t be violent! If Netflix goes ahead to release their comedy on the gay Jesus, I urge all #RenosNuggeteers around the world to delete their Netflix app and cancel their subscription. If you fail to do this, you can't claim to love Christ, His Father, or me, their servant.
