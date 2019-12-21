



The Oyo state police command says it arrested a 37-year-old commercial motorcyclist for allegedly beheading a five-year-old boy and raping his 34-year-old mother.





Shina Olukolu, the state commissioner of police, made this known to journalists in Ibadan, the state capital, on Friday.





The motorcyclist is one of the 17 suspects paraded for offences ranging from impersonation, attempted kidnapping and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.





Olukolu said the woman and her son boarded the motorcycle of the suspect from Oja-oba market in Igbo-ora, Ibarapa local council, on December 8, around 8pm.





According to him, instead of taking them to their destination, the suspect took the woman and her son to his house at Imeleke road, Lawal Estate in Igbo-ora, and raped her three times before daybreak.





He said the suspect then took the woman’s son to another room where he was beheaded.





“He claimed to have dumped the remaining body at a nearby bush beside his house.





“The remaining body part was later recovered at the backyard of the suspect and deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital for autopsy.”





In an interview with journalists, the suspect said he befriended the woman and intended to marry her.





He said he did not know what came over him that made him behead the boy, and that he was not planning to use him for ritual.



