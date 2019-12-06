The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced the death of its leader’s father, Israel Kanu.





The circumstances surrounding the death of Israel Kanu, who is the father of Nnamdi Kanu and also the traditional ruler of Afaraukwu community of Umuahia in Abia State were, however, not disclosed by the group.





A statement by Emma Powerful, the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, simply stated that the monarch has joined his wife, Lolo Sally Kanu to be with his created.





Kanu had months back also announced the death of his mother, saying that she died out of complications arising from arriving from military attack on her when they came for him (Kanu)





In the release announcing the death of Israel Kanu, IPOB also blamed it on the military and the assault on his family. Powerful added that Israel Kanu’s death was quickened by the death of his wife.





The release read in part, “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to console the family our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the entire Kanu family and the community of Afaraukwu, over the passing of their father, uncle, brother and traditional ruler, His Royal Majesty Eze Sir Israel Okwu Kanu the Egwu Ukwu II of Afaraukwu.





“He joined his ancestors as a result of health complications arising from the trauma of the invasion of his palace by Nigerian soldiers on September 14, 2017 and most recently over the shock of the sudden death of his wife Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Okwu Kanu.





“We are left in no doubt the military attack on Isiama Afaraukwu and the Kanu family by the armed forces of the Federal Government of Nigeria is the principal cause of death of our leader’s parents. We confidently state, without fear of contradiction, that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have also sacrificed his parents in pursuit of freedom for the people of Biafra. There is no greater act of devotion to a noble cause than this.”





He added that, “Rather than weaken or diminish our resolve to restore Biafra, the passing of our leader’s parents will infuse us with a greater sense of determination because only by accomplishing the liberation of Biafra will we truly mourn them.





“We are asking Almighty God Chukwu Okike Abiama to grant the family, friends, lovers of freedom, Afaraukwu Eze-in-Council and entire community the fortitude to bear the great loss and vacuum the passing of His Majesty has created in our midst.”