



Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disasters Management and Social Development has assured all beneficiaries of N-Power, Federal Government’s youth empowerment scheme that all arrears will be paid as soon as the handing and taking over processes are concluded and the grey areas addressed.





She gave the assurance while reaffirming the commitment of the ministry to the success of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP).





Farouq, in a press briefing on Monday in Abuja, said the N-power initiative is one of the four clusters of NSIP that were designed to stem the growing tide of poverty, unemployment and social insecurity in Nigeria, NAN reports.





“I have received an initial briefing from Heads of Agencies and Programmes reports to the minister from October 2019. However, on account of technicalities involved, the handing over process is still ongoing.