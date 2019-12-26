The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, MFM has clarified its position on the celebration of Christmas.The MFM in a statement by Collins Edomaruse, the head of the PR Unit of the church in a statement issued today said,“With reference to the varied reactions that have been trailing the message of our General Overseer (World-wide), Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya, on the celebration of December 25th as Christmas in celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, during the church’s weekly Manna Water service on Dec. 25, 2019, we make the following clarifications…“Though the foundation of Christmas is idolatry and God hates idolatry with perfect hatred, we will not throw away the baby and the birth water.We do not condemn those who celebrate.Jesus is born in us at MFM everyday. His death is our birth certificate.We will bring out the positive out of the negatives by using all holidays for prayers, conferences seminars and activities.We will hold seminars, conventions, camp meetings or special teaching services to pray, examine the scriptures and draw positives from the wrong, negative and idolatry practises of the two events: Easter and Christmas.We will hold special meetings to re-teach, re-emphasise and reappraise the significance of Jesus’ birth, death, cross and resurrection.