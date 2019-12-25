Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has expressed shock over getting N600 from an unknown person believed to be a fan.The 41-year-old role interpreter got a credit alert on Christmas Day and made it public, hinting that she had begun receiving gifts ahead of her 42nd birthday on January 1.In her words:”Awwww my first alert, someone sent me 600 naira, I feel so blessed! Didn’t believe anyone will send, I do appreciate y’all .Na play o pls don’t send again oh, love y’all if you are this person, send me a DM ,” she said.