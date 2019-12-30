/ / ‘May evil befall you’ — Oluwo of Iwo rains curses on critics over divorce

Abdulrasheed Akanbi, oluwo of Iwoland, has rained curses on those criticising his decision to divorce Chanel Chin, his Jamaican wife — despite revealing circumstances that led to such move.





The monarch had earlier declared the deposal of Chanel, as the queen of the Yoruba kingdom, over what he simply termed “irreconcilable differences.”





His divorce to the Jamaican, who is a daughter to Ludlow Chin, Reggae star better known as ‘Bobo Zaro’, has since been met with mixed reactions, with some calling out the monarch for taking such move.





But on Sunday, the oluwo took to his Instagram page to lay curses on those who kept criticising him without knowing the truth.

“All those who are judging Oluwo of Iwoland Oba Adewale Akanbi regarding his marital issues now, I have this to say to you,” he wrote.





“If I ever did evil or show anything than love in this my immediate past union, let God Almighty judge me and out the curse on my head and remove the crown from me but if I am righteous enough in this marriage, may God let me reign for long and always overcome all adversaries and calamities that many come my way.





“May evil befall the one that did evil to each other in the marriage amen. To all who choose to judge without knowing the truth, I forgive you and may God forgive you too but from this moment on, if you judge me without knowing the truth, may the evil that was perpetrated against me be done to you and may your children experience what I went through in this pact relationship of mine.





“AMEN!!! I came out alive and victorious by the grace and power of God Almighty because I am a special breed by God Almighty.”