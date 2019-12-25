Mario Mandzukic has completed his move from Juventus to Qatari side Al-Duhail.
The 33-year-old forward, who has not played a competitive game for Juventus since Maurizio Sarri was appointed head coach in June, made 117 appearances for the club scoring 30 goals.
He previously played for Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.
Al-Duhail are top of the Qatar Stars League.
