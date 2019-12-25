Mario Mandzukic has completed his move from Juventus to Qatari side Al-Duhail.The 33-year-old forward, who has not played a competitive game for Juventus since Maurizio Sarri was appointed head coach in June, made 117 appearances for the club scoring 30 goals.He previously played for Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.Al-Duhail are top of the Qatar Stars League.