Manchester United fear Paul Pogba is desperate to leave Old Trafford next month.The France ace, linked with a £150million move to Real Madrid for the past year, has been out of action with an ankle problem since September.He flew back from America on Thursday following a fortnight completing his rehab. But despite his welcome return, doubts persist over the World Cup winner’s commitment to the cause.And Reds boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will assess whether the ex- Juventus ace is fully focused on getting United back into top-four contention.The midfielder’s super-agent Mino Raiola will be a key figure in developments. He has been trying to force United to sell his prize asset for two years.And the fact Raiola is also the agent of Norway’s teenage wonder Erling Braut Haaland could be crucial.Solskjaer is determined to land the £30m-rated Red Bull Salzburg hitman, 19. But he may have to offload Pogba to persuade Raiola to move on Haaland.