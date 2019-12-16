 Man swindle former Governor, Fashola via internet scam | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
A man, Malik Wakili has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for pulling an internet scam against Babatunde Raji Fashola, former Lagos governor, now works and housing minister.

The man who will be arraigned today by the EFCC swindled Fashola of N3.1million.

The arraignment is pending before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

Detail later...




