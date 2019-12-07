



A Nigerian man identified as Akpoghene Edeno, has just become a lawyer after he was called to bar 7 years after he was allegedly released from prison.





According to Facebook user, Charles Mallam-Obi, Edeno was imprisoned for 12 years for a murder he did not commit.





This, however, did not stop him from pursuing his dreams as he not only wrote WAEC in prison, he proceeded to study law after he was released.





The post reads:

“Akpoghene Edeno is my childhood friend who spent twelve years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. He wrote WAEC while still in prison. He came out in 2012 and immediately proceeded to the University of Benin to study law. Today, he has been called to the Nigeria bar.





His story is a testament to how indomitable the determined human spirit is. He could have been bitter at the society for the injustice he suffered for an offense he didn’t commit. He could have been depressed. But he chose to show up and face the challenges of life.





Congratulations, my brother. The sky isn’t even your starting floor!”