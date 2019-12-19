



Nigeria is a country with diverse cultures and tradition and while all these things are important, some states have a stricter tradition than others and are not always open to change.





Just recently a writer identified as Deola Adereti on Twitter took to the site to recount how a male corps member serving in the north was nearly lynched for performing CPR on a Muslim girl after she became unconscious.





According to Deola, the corps member, Clement removed the JSS3 female student’s hijab amid protests and performed CPR on her after her friends started weeping when they thought she had died after falling unconscious.

After the CPR was performed, the student, Aisha, regained her consciousness but the mob had already grown and they were ready to beat up all the corps members in sight.





Aisha’s friends convinced them not to harm the corps members because they had saved the young girl’s life. However, the next day, a mob led by Aisha’s father who was holding a cutlass and plank came for the corps members and while others were able to escape, Clement was beaten to a pulp and was only saved by the intervention of policemen.





