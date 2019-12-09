



The Prosecution Witness, Mairo Bashir, Monday told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that the embattled former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina was the signatory to the bank account documents allegedly opened in his son’s name.





Bashir also admitted that the account of the Common Input Investment Company allegedly owned by Maina may have been operated by Maina’s sister.





Further, prosecution counsel, Salisu Abubakar during proceedings applied for bank transaction alerts of the said company but was opposed by the defence counsel, Adeola Adedipe who claimed it was too late in the proceedings.





After the ensued legal fireworks, presiding Justice Okon Abang adjourned the case to Tuesday, December 10 to rule on the application.





Maina is facing a 12-count charge of N2.3 billion alleged money laundering and fraud