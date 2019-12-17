



The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned to Wednesday for hearing of the bail variation filed by the former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abudlrasheed Maina.





Maina is facing a 12-count charge of money laundering brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





Trial Judge, Justice Okon Abang had on November 25, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1bn.





He also ordered that Maina must produce two sureties who must be serving senators.





Justice Abang held that the two sureties, who must be prepared for a N500m bond each, must always be in court with the defendant at each adjourned date.





On Monday, an EFCC operative, Mohammed Goji, revealed how Maina’s son, Faisal, withdrew N58 million from a United Bank for Africa (UBA) account.





The Principal Detective Superintendent with the anti-graft agency is the second prosecution witness (PW2) in the ongoing trial of Faisal.





Goji, a member of the EFCC team that investigated Maina, said the total amount withdrawn by Faisal from the UBA account with account name: Alhaji Abdullahi Faisal Farm 2 and number: 1018636805, was N58,101,585.02k.





Prosecution Witness, Mairo Bashir, had told the court that Maina was the signatory to the bank account documents allegedly opened in his son’s name.





Bashir also admitted that the account of the Common Input Investment Company allegedly owned by Maina may have been operated by Maina’s sister.