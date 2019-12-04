Real Madrid are weighing up a deal for Villarreal’s Super Eagles attacker, Samuel Chukwueze, according to Spanish outlet, Don Balon.Don Balon’s Alberto Rambla said Zinedine Zidane’s side, want to add the Nigerian to their rank.Real Madrid supremo, Florentino Pérez is keeping tabs on Chukwueze ahead of a potential bid.Los Blancos still want to bolster their attack.The Nigerian international is rated in the region of €30 million but the Yellow Submarine inserted a release clause of 63 million euros into his latest contract.The Super Eagles star is also on the radar of Premier League and Bundesliga clubs.He has scored 11 times for Villarreal, and produced 5 assists in 52 matches.