It is the season for end-of-year lists and it is time for us to dive into the biggest and best, and weirdest on Twitter in 2019.
From music to movies to politics, and to sports and TV shows, Twitter has released the lists of some of the favourite moments of the year for the micro-blogging platform.
SEE LISTS BELOW:
2019 top TV shows worldwide
- Game of Thrones
- Stranger Things
- The Simpsons
- La Casa De Pape!
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Love Island
- Catfish: The TV Show
- Family Guy
- The Walking Dead
- Narcos
2019 top movies worldwide
- The Avengers: Endgame
- Toy Story 4
- Joker (2019)
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- The Lion King (2019)
- Weathering With Vow
- Captain Marvel
- IT Chapter 2
- Star Wars: The Rise of Home Skywalker
- Frozen 2
2019 top actors worldwide
- Tom Holland
- Chris Evans
- Zendaya
- Robert Downey Jr.
- Cameron Boyce
- Keanu Reeves
- Chris Hemsworth
- Kanna Hashimoto
- Jennifer Lopez
- Mark Ruffalo
2019 top musicians worldwide
- BTS
- Ariana Grande
- Drake
- Rihanna
- Cardi B
- Justin Bieber
- Beyonce
- Kanye West
- Billie Eilish
- Lady Gaga
2019 top sports teams worldwide
- FC Barcelona
- Real Madrid C.F.
- Manchester United F.C.
- Liverpool F.C.
- Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
- Juventus F.C.
- Manchester City F.C.
- AFC Ajax
- Clube de Regatas do Flamengo
- Los Angeles Lakers
2019 top female athletes worldwide
- Megan Rapinoe
- Serena Williams
- Naomi Osaka
- Alex Morgan
- Simone Biles
- Becky Lynch
- Marta
- Ronda Rousey
- Maria Sharapova
- Katelyn Ohashi
2019 top male athletes worldwide
- Neymar
- Lionel Messi
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- LeBron James
- Kawhi Leonard
- Kobe Bryant
- Tom Brady
- Kylian Mbappe
- Keisuke Honda
- Antonio Brown
2019 top international sports competition hashtags
- #UCL (UEFA Champions League)
- #RWC2019 (Rugby World Cup)
- #CWC19 (Cricket World Cup)
- #CopaAmerica (CONMEBOL Copa America)
- #FIFAWWC (FIFA Women’s World Cup)
2019 top politicians world
- Donald Trump
- Barack Obama
- Narendra Modi
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Bernie Sanders
- Hillary Clinton
- Joe Biden
- Emmanuel Macron
- Vladimir Putin
