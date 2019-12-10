Game of Thrones Stranger Things The Simpsons La Casa De Pape! Grey’s Anatomy Love Island Catfish: The TV Show Family Guy The Walking Dead Narcos

The Avengers: Endgame Toy Story 4 Joker (2019) Spider-Man: Far From Home The Lion King (2019) Weathering With Vow Captain Marvel IT Chapter 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Home Skywalker Frozen 2

Tom Holland Chris Evans Zendaya Robert Downey Jr. Cameron Boyce Keanu Reeves Chris Hemsworth Kanna Hashimoto Jennifer Lopez Mark Ruffalo

BTS Ariana Grande Drake Rihanna Cardi B Justin Bieber Beyonce Kanye West Billie Eilish Lady Gaga

FC Barcelona Real Madrid C.F. Manchester United F.C. Liverpool F.C. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Juventus F.C. Manchester City F.C. AFC Ajax Clube de Regatas do Flamengo Los Angeles Lakers

Megan Rapinoe Serena Williams Naomi Osaka Alex Morgan Simone Biles Becky Lynch Marta Ronda Rousey Maria Sharapova Katelyn Ohashi

Neymar Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo LeBron James Kawhi Leonard Kobe Bryant Tom Brady Kylian Mbappe Keisuke Honda Antonio Brown

#UCL (UEFA Champions League) #RWC2019 (Rugby World Cup) #CWC19 (Cricket World Cup) #CopaAmerica (CONMEBOL Copa America) #FIFAWWC (FIFA Women’s World Cup)

Donald Trump Barack Obama Narendra Modi Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Jair Bolsonaro Bernie Sanders Hillary Clinton Joe Biden Emmanuel Macron Vladimir Putin

It is the season for end-of-year lists and it is time for us to dive into the biggest and best, and weirdest on Twitter in 2019.From music to movies to politics, and to sports and TV shows, Twitter has released the lists of some of the favourite moments of the year for the micro-blogging platform.SEE LISTS BELOW: