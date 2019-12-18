Sonia La Reina, estranged wife of Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna recently stated that life as a single mother has been fulfilling.Sonia made this know during a question and answer session with her Instagram followers.When asked how she has been coping as a single mum, she said:”I actually enjoy every bit of it.I love the fact that I move at my own pace , it’s super fulfilling. We created our own cozy cute lil world and it’s super dope”.On her plans to remarry, Sonia said: “I would consider getting married again only to the love of my life”.Recalls that back in 2018, Sonia deleted pictures of herself and her hubby from her Instagram page. She also shared a picture of her hand without her ring, all these triggered speculations that there may be trouble in paradise.Reacting to the speculations, Ogbonna’s wife urged fans to mind their business.Hear her: “Don’t allow ur data finish on blogs. There is something waaay better then imaginary world u created for yourselves,its called “real life”and something called “your life” and facing it can be super fun and exciting. Trust me ,I talk from experience. I'm really not bothered,if you like continue making order people’s life a priority,but remember nothing is more classy then minding ya own business”.