President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, says that officials of the National Assembly do not tamper with government job slots.





Lawan made the statement while fielding questions at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.





He said that members of the National Assembly were representing people and could not have ”hijacked” any employment process in the country.





According to him, employment opportunity was for every qualified Nigerian to apply and that the recruitment process was done online.

Lawan also said there was no lopsidedness in the confirmation of nominees forwarded to the Senate by the executive, noting that every nomination and confirmation was based on adherence to principles of federal character.





He pledged the commitment of the Senate to continue to work with the executive and private sector in the creation of employment for Nigerians.





On execution of constituency projects, Lawan said:” The constituency projects have generated some controversy, but they are essential projects.





“They also suffer the same fate under national projects, when there is no sufficient fund.





“When there is no sufficient fund, we can not have 100 per cent execution of projects.





“As far as I can remember, the highest implementation rate was 70 per cent in the past.





“I believe that with more revenue coming into the coffers of Federal Government in the light of what we have been able to do with the amendments to PSC and the Finance Bill, the percentage implementation of all projects will increase”, he said.