/ / Last time I stepped into a bank for transaction was in 1985 – Pastor Tunde Bakare





The Senior Pastor of Latter Rain Ministry, Tunde Bakare has revealed that the last time he stepped into a bank for any transaction was in 1985.





The Pastor who spoke on the topic 'A Healthy, Robust Heavenly Bank Account', also disclosed that other times he stepped into a banking hall would be to sanctify a new branch.





Recalling how his mother was once told she will have bank accounts abroad, Vanguard reported that the Lagos-based Preacher said banks always come to his home for transactions.





Pastor Tunde Bakare said;

“I am not showing off as you will call it, I am only provoking you to charge up yourself.





“My mother was not a rich woman, but someone once told her that she would have bank accounts abroad and she laughed, but right now, she has a son that has bank accounts abroad.





“These things don’t really have anything to do with education…If I can run bank accounts without visiting the banks, you too can. I don’t have two heads, neither does Dangote. Paying your tithe and offering doesn’t mean you have a heavenly bank account.





“If you think I am going to rush this sermon, you missed. I am going to go slow, after all, our president is ‘Baba Go Slow’ and I am his very good friend.





“To store up a treasure in heaven requires a different approach. Holding loosely and sharing freely and giving away heartily treasure for God’s kingdom purpose."