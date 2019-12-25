The Lagos State Safety Commission has urged residents to protect their safety during the festive period and beyond.The Director-General of LSSC, Mr Lanre Mojola, emphasised the need for adequate personal safety at home, workplace and on the road.Mojola spoke during a campaign of the agency tagged, ‘Keep safe, stay alive.’According to a statement on Tuesday, the director-general led other stakeholders on a walk from the office of the commission at Alausa, Ikeja, through to the Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja, and the Ikeja under bridge.The campaign was to raise awareness and sensitise residents to stay away from all safety infractions.“This walk is tagged, ‘keep safe, stay alive’ because the value of life cannot be measured. The message we are sending out is that people should keep safe, think safe, and consider their own personal safety before they act.“We are advocating safety on roads; don’t drink and drive. Look at the environment around you before going out at night; when you visit clubs at night, be on the alert always,” Mojola added.He disclosed that the commission would embark on aggressive grass roots sensitisation in 2020 for residents living in the hinterlands, stressing that there was the need to raise the level of awareness of all residents of the state.He said the agency would be meeting market men and women, chiefs and all other stakeholders critical in mobilising residents in various communities to help the campaign get to community members.